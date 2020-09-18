Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against coronavirus.

“Our positivity rate has now dropped to 3.6%; that is our lowest rate in months,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we asked for people to push off in-person classes in our schools until Sept. 28, it was so we could get our positivity rate down to a safer level.”

Gov. Beshear said there were 777 new cases of the virus, raising the total to at least 60,128 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. Ninety-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 14 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

“The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “There’s still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line.”

The Governor reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 1,101 Kentuckians.

The deaths reported Friday include an 85-year-old man from Bell County; a 96-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 53-year-old man from Hopkins County; a 73-year-old woman from Laurel County; a 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County; and a 91-year-old woman from Scott County.

“This is tough news today,” said Gov. Beshear. “It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-18-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 9-18-2020(WBKO)

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

