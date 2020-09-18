Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Emili Trousdale

We honor Emili Trousdale as this week's Hughes and Coleman, Hometown Hero
We honor Emili Trousdale as this week's Hughes and Coleman, Hometown Hero(Wbko)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 flipped many lives upside down in March including teachers. One first grade teacher wanted to make sure she still had a connection with her students last spring even if she could not see them in person.

“Making the videos allowed me to still be able to teach a lesson and still get those interactions. When I would post the videos I would have parents texting me. One, in particular, would text me and she thanked me so much because her son still got to see me and she said he would always look forward to the videos. This was a way I could still interact with my students even though we were not meeting in person. Her son was still able to look up the videos and she said he would just sit there and just enjoy it and he got to learn even if it was through the computer and that made me feel better,” said Emili Trousdale, hero.

Emili was not only able to reach students in South Central Kentucky but parents and students across the United States.

“So I have family in Colorado and I was telling them when I posted the video and then someone else from another state told me they had watched my video because I had posted it on Facebook. She was like ‘oh my gosh my child has just really enjoyed your videos and it taught me how to teach her and we have just really enjoyed it and we look forward to your videos every time’. So I was thrilled-- I thought since I am helping others-- in other states because we were all going through the same thing,” added Emili.

Emili is still teaching her students virtually for this year however she says they are more prepared this time around.

“This year I think it is much better because we are able to learn more tricks about google classroom. So we are a google school system, so we do everything through google. So I have learned how to make a Bitmoji classroom, we were able to learn about recording and how to record lessons and use google classroom and google meets and get more familiar with the technical part of the virtual learning. So I feel like not only myself but everyone is more prepared and were prepared before school started,” added Emili.

Emili is an everyday hero who always puts others first, especially her students and for that, we recognize Emili as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“She just kind of has a radiance about her that brings out the light in other people and makes them feel good about themselves and feel cared for and I think that is something especially now that we all need. Whether you are 6 years old or 60 years old everyone needs someone in their life that can make them feel special and cared for and Emily has always been the person that helps people to realize about themselves so she is just an awesome person all the way around,” said Rachel Kem, friend.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Latest News

News

WCPL presents Jaws, the movie, at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
WCPL’s movie night at Hot Rods Stadium tomorrow evening

News

2020 Bourbon & Brewfest postponed; launch new Tasting Sessions series

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The New Tasting Sessions will be held once every two months at Bowling Green Ballpark’s Reinhart Stadium Club.

News

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Winners

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Congratulations to this year's winners!

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Bessette

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For giving back to his community and constantly helping others we honor Michael as this week Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

Latest News

News

United Way of Southern Kentucky announces over $508,000 in investments in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs in Warren County

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
United Way of Southern Kentucky announced today that it is investing a total of $508,500 in Education, Health, Income and Safety Net programs and services for its July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 funding period in Warren County.

News

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway this Sunday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green.

News

Holley LS Fest returns this weekend with new safety measures in place

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Measures include limiting capacity, online only tickets sales, social distancing, and increased cleaning.

News

Rib Lickers wins Cooking Channel’s “All Night BBQ Fight”

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams and Laura Rogers
Dewayne Poynter brought home the title to South Central Kentucky.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Dalla Emerson

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Dalla Emerson

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Dalla Emerson

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Dalla Emerson