Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Emili Trousdale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 flipped many lives upside down in March including teachers. One first grade teacher wanted to make sure she still had a connection with her students last spring even if she could not see them in person.

“Making the videos allowed me to still be able to teach a lesson and still get those interactions. When I would post the videos I would have parents texting me. One, in particular, would text me and she thanked me so much because her son still got to see me and she said he would always look forward to the videos. This was a way I could still interact with my students even though we were not meeting in person. Her son was still able to look up the videos and she said he would just sit there and just enjoy it and he got to learn even if it was through the computer and that made me feel better,” said Emili Trousdale, hero.

Emili was not only able to reach students in South Central Kentucky but parents and students across the United States.

“So I have family in Colorado and I was telling them when I posted the video and then someone else from another state told me they had watched my video because I had posted it on Facebook. She was like ‘oh my gosh my child has just really enjoyed your videos and it taught me how to teach her and we have just really enjoyed it and we look forward to your videos every time’. So I was thrilled-- I thought since I am helping others-- in other states because we were all going through the same thing,” added Emili.

Emili is still teaching her students virtually for this year however she says they are more prepared this time around.

“This year I think it is much better because we are able to learn more tricks about google classroom. So we are a google school system, so we do everything through google. So I have learned how to make a Bitmoji classroom, we were able to learn about recording and how to record lessons and use google classroom and google meets and get more familiar with the technical part of the virtual learning. So I feel like not only myself but everyone is more prepared and were prepared before school started,” added Emili.

Emili is an everyday hero who always puts others first, especially her students and for that, we recognize Emili as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“She just kind of has a radiance about her that brings out the light in other people and makes them feel good about themselves and feel cared for and I think that is something especially now that we all need. Whether you are 6 years old or 60 years old everyone needs someone in their life that can make them feel special and cared for and Emily has always been the person that helps people to realize about themselves so she is just an awesome person all the way around,” said Rachel Kem, friend.

