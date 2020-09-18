Advertisement

Kentucky court hears case challenging coronavirus orders

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case testing the legality of Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders to control the coronavirus outbreak with restrictions on public behavior. Beshear’s general counsel, La Tasha Buckner, on Thursday called the legal challenge an “unprecedented” maneuver. She says it seeks to “gut the governor’s ability to take action in emergencies.” State Solicitor General Chad Meredith countered that Beshear has “unilaterally created his own legal code” with orders that control “breathtaking aspects” of people’s lives. The case pits the Democratic governor against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who joined in challenging the orders.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Downtown Fall Busking

Updated: 1 hour ago

Health

State program allows Kentuckians to seek outside review if insurer denies treatment, medicine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentuckians who disagree with decisions made by their health insurance carrier about the necessity of services, treatments or medication can seek to have an outside expert review that decision, and possibly have it overturned.

News

Metcalfe County Receives $461,505 School Safety Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Metcalfe County Schools Police Department has been awarded a $461,505 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet removing illegally placed signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) alerted the public Friday morning that crews are removing illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green City Schools to remain hybrid through December 18

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The district will continue their hybrid learning schedule through the end of the semester December 18.

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

News

WATCH - Breezy and fall-like to close out the week!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Low humidity and temps well below average to go into the last weekend of summer!

News

Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

News

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air