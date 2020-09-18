Kentucky court hears case challenging coronavirus orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case testing the legality of Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders to control the coronavirus outbreak with restrictions on public behavior. Beshear’s general counsel, La Tasha Buckner, on Thursday called the legal challenge an “unprecedented” maneuver. She says it seeks to “gut the governor’s ability to take action in emergencies.” State Solicitor General Chad Meredith countered that Beshear has “unilaterally created his own legal code” with orders that control “breathtaking aspects” of people’s lives. The case pits the Democratic governor against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who joined in challenging the orders.

