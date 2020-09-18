Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet removing illegally placed signs

(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) alerted the public Friday morning that crews are removing illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas.

KYTC is reminding political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes that no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

KYTC says on roads with a right of way fence, no signs may be attached.  Mowing crews will not mow around illegally placed items. They will be removed. KYTC says items placed on right of way areas create significant delays for their mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.

Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections. All yard sale activities including parking should be off right of way limits.

It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.

KYTC says they will temporarily hold removed items at each county’s KYTC maintenance facility, but unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.

The KYTC District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green City Schools to remain hybrid through December 18

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The district will continue their hybrid learning schedule through the end of the semester December 18.

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

News

WATCH - Breezy and fall-like to close out the week!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Low humidity and temps well below average to go into the last weekend of summer!

News

Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

Latest News

News

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 11 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air

News

View from the Hill: Big Red Marching Band makes adjustments for WKU’s first home football game of the season

Updated: 12 hours ago
Big Red marching band prepares for Saturday's game

News

KY Sheriffs’ Association raffles off ‘Gator’ for Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization.

Weather

A Taste Of Fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
As the cold front made way we are watching temperatures fall and will stay cool for the weekend.

News

Fridays will become virtual instruction days for all Barren County Students

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Beginning the week of October 12th, Fridays will become a virtual instruction day for all Barren County students.