Kentucky Transportation Cabinet removing illegally placed signs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) alerted the public Friday morning that crews are removing illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas.

KYTC is reminding political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes that no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

KYTC says on roads with a right of way fence, no signs may be attached. Mowing crews will not mow around illegally placed items. They will be removed. KYTC says items placed on right of way areas create significant delays for their mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.

Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections. All yard sale activities including parking should be off right of way limits.

It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.

KYTC says they will temporarily hold removed items at each county’s KYTC maintenance facility, but unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.

The KYTC District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

