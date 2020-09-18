KY Sheriffs’ Association raffles off ‘Gator’ for Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday evening, the executive director of the Kentucky Sheriffs' Association and Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch, Jerry Wagner, was in Bowling Green as they raffled off a John Deere Gator.

“We always have that in conjunction with our State Sheriffs' Association meeting and training but obviously we had to cancel that this year because of COVID,” Wager said.

The Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch is a non-profit. COVID-19 has put a bit of a damper on fundraising efforts this year, but the raffle was one event the organization could count on. All the proceeds from tickets bought will go to help put on a summer camp for children.

“I just want to say that the Sheriff’s and the Sheriff’s deputies, and all of our law enforcement community have been unbelievably supportive of our event this year,” Wagner said.

If you missed Thursday’s drawing, you can look forward to entering next year.

“If you didn’t win this year, if you didn’t have a ticket, please go to your local Sheriff’s office, all Sheriff’s offices in the state will have tickets. We’ll do the same thing again next year, and maybe you’ll have a chance to win!" Wagner explained.

