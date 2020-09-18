Metcalfe County Receives $461,505 School Safety Grant

EDMONTON, Ky. - The Metcalfe County Schools Police Department has been awarded a $461,505 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Superintendent Josh Hurt says school safety and security are top priorities. “The Metcalfe County School District recognizes the responsibility of providing a safe and secure school environment where students can learn,” Hurt said. “Being prepared for emergencies is one aspect of such an environment.”

The funds will be used to support the four goals of the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant.

· Coordination with law enforcement;

· Training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence;

· Placement and use of metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; and

· Acquisition and installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency.

The Metcalfe County Schools Police Department was established in 2019 and employs two full-time, sworn police officers who have jurisdiction on school grounds and at some school events held off-campus. The officers have the powers and duties of any other law enforcement officer.

“School violence can happen anywhere, even in rural Kentucky, as we, unfortunately, have seen in the past,” said Chris Huffman, Safe Schools Coordinator. “This grant will allow us to purchase the tools and training necessary to prepare our officers and school staff for any number of potentially threatening or dangerous situations.”

Metcalfe County was one of ten school districts in Kentucky and 160 across the country to be awarded the three-year grant.