Advertisement

Metcalfe County Receives $461,505 School Safety Grant

Metcalfe County Hornets
Metcalfe County Hornets(MCS)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. - The Metcalfe County Schools Police Department has been awarded a $461,505 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Superintendent Josh Hurt says school safety and security are top priorities. “The Metcalfe County School District recognizes the responsibility of providing a safe and secure school environment where students can learn,” Hurt said. “Being prepared for emergencies is one aspect of such an environment.”

The funds will be used to support the four goals of the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant.

· Coordination with law enforcement;

· Training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence;

· Placement and use of metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; and

· Acquisition and installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency.

The Metcalfe County Schools Police Department was established in 2019 and employs two full-time, sworn police officers who have jurisdiction on school grounds and at some school events held off-campus. The officers have the powers and duties of any other law enforcement officer.

“School violence can happen anywhere, even in rural Kentucky, as we, unfortunately, have seen in the past,” said Chris Huffman, Safe Schools Coordinator. “This grant will allow us to purchase the tools and training necessary to prepare our officers and school staff for any number of potentially threatening or dangerous situations.”

Metcalfe County was one of ten school districts in Kentucky and 160 across the country to be awarded the three-year grant.

Latest News

Health

State program allows Kentuckians to seek outside review if insurer denies treatment, medicine

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentuckians who disagree with decisions made by their health insurance carrier about the necessity of services, treatments or medication can seek to have an outside expert review that decision, and possibly have it overturned.

News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet removing illegally placed signs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) alerted the public Friday morning that crews are removing illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas.

News

Bowling Green City Schools to remain hybrid through December 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The district will continue their hybrid learning schedule through the end of the semester December 18.

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

Latest News

News

WATCH - Breezy and fall-like to close out the week!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Low humidity and temps well below average to go into the last weekend of summer!

News

Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

News

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 13 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air

News

View from the Hill: Big Red Marching Band makes adjustments for WKU’s first home football game of the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
Big Red marching band prepares for Saturday's game

News

KY Sheriffs’ Association raffles off ‘Gator’ for Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization.