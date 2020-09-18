Advertisement

Officer stops to toss the football with boy playing catch by himself

‘See you next time Fode’
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Gray News) – Officer Tyler McElman was on patrol when something he saw tugged at his heart.

“I saw a young boy throwing a football to himself and chasing it down,” the Boxborough police officer said on Facebook.

“Being a sports enthusiast, I turned my cruiser around quickly and walked up to the boy and his sister to ask if I could join in and play some catch after introducing myself.”

The boy’s name is Fode.

The officer said the youngster impressed him with his one-handed catches and ability to run under long passes.

McElman and the boy talked sports, too, chatting about football players like Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, the officer said.

The sandlot fun apparently wasn’t a one-off.

“See you next time Fode, I’ll be bringing the baseball glove bud,” McElman said.

Being a community caretaker has it perks on days like this!

Posted by Boxborough Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn’t support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the Nov. 3 election.

News

KSP Honors Lab Staff During National Forensic Science Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
National Forensic Science Week is September 20-26th, which is a time to recognize the importance of Forensic Science in law enforcement and the hard work that lab staff does on a daily basis. National Forensic Science Week also provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about the inner workings of a crime lab and the vital role it plays in our criminal justice system.

National

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday.

National

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

National Politics

GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just 44 days before President Trump’s reelection will be decided, Republicans are again looking to a Supreme Court nomination fight to unite a deeply fractured party as it faces the very real possibility of losing the White House and control of the Senate this fall.

Latest News

National

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Southern California wildfire grows, burns nature center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles is approaching 156 square miles, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

National Politics

Judge agrees to delay US government restrictions on WeChat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay looming federal government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

National Politics

Arizona Senate race could impact confirmation of new justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Because the contest is a special election to finish John McCain’s term, the winner could be sworn in as soon as the results are officially certified. Other winners in the November election won’t take office until January.

National

Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Boy, 12, crawls through window onto roof to escape Milwaukee house fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The family believes an electrical failure within the walls started the fire that destroyed their home.