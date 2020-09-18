Advertisement

Secretary of State Michael Adams warns Kentuckians to not vote twice this upcoming election

Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning Kentuckians to not vote twice.
Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning Kentuckians to not vote twice.(AP Images)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day will be here soon, and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several ways to make your voice heard; voting in person, voting early, and you can mail your absentee vote.

But Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning people to not vote twice, he says voting twice in the state of Kentucky is a Class-D Felony and can get you 1-5 years in state prison.

Adam’s says voting twice “it is also not feasible, and here’s why we upgraded our systems over the last few years we now use e-poll books in almost every part of the state instead of written rosters. And the thing about an e-poll book is we know in real-time that you have voted because it is electronically recorded and it’s available to all of us.”

He adds that if you sign the book and then you sign another book somewhere else they won’t find out until they audit the election after it’s over and also says even if you try to vote twice you can’t.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Center for Voter Information Mailer

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Weather

Flannels For Friday Night

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cool weekend with night lows getting a bit chilly.

News

SOKY Patriots hosting ‘A Ride to Remember Our Heroes' fundraiser Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
A Ride To Remember Our Heroes will benefit the Warren County Backpack Food Program. This program is currently managed by SOKY PATRIOTS INC. Sponsor a mile for $136* in memory of your hero. Your hero can be a Veteran, Police Officer, Fire Fighter, EMS, Doctor, Nurse, or Front Lines Worker.

News

Leadership Kentucky and local authorities address social issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“We’re very aware of the population and diversity that we serve, and we try to be really intentional about making sure that we provide the best service for everyone."

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against coronavirus.

Crime

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

State

Kentucky court hears case challenging coronavirus orders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case testing the legality of Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders to control the coronavirus outbreak with restrictions on public behavior.

Downtown Fall Busking

Updated: 6 hours ago

Health

State program allows Kentuckians to seek outside review if insurer denies treatment, medicine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentuckians who disagree with decisions made by their health insurance carrier about the necessity of services, treatments or medication can seek to have an outside expert review that decision, and possibly have it overturned.

News

Metcalfe County Receives $461,505 School Safety Grant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Metcalfe County Schools Police Department has been awarded a $461,505 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.