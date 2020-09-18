Secretary of State Michael Adams warns Kentuckians to not vote twice this upcoming election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day will be here soon, and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several ways to make your voice heard; voting in person, voting early, and you can mail your absentee vote.

But Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning people to not vote twice, he says voting twice in the state of Kentucky is a Class-D Felony and can get you 1-5 years in state prison.

Adam’s says voting twice “it is also not feasible, and here’s why we upgraded our systems over the last few years we now use e-poll books in almost every part of the state instead of written rosters. And the thing about an e-poll book is we know in real-time that you have voted because it is electronically recorded and it’s available to all of us.”

He adds that if you sign the book and then you sign another book somewhere else they won’t find out until they audit the election after it’s over and also says even if you try to vote twice you can’t.

