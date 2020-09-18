Advertisement

Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

Simpson County Schools
Simpson County Schools(Allison Baker)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

Superintendent Tim Schlosser released the statement last night on the district’s Facebook page.

Schlosser says, “I want to update you as we move forward with plans for the 2020-2021 school year. [Thursday] the SCS Board of Education approved that SCS will begin utilizing a Hybrid schedule, or what some refer to as A/B, when we return to school on October 12th after fall break. Your student will be attending on either BLUE days (Monday and Wednesday) or WHITE days (Tuesday and Thursday). Virtual learning will continue on their off days and Fridays.”

Schlosser goes on to say that if a student had requested in-person learning they will be a part of the students doing hybrid learning, but those who originally requested all virtual, will remain virtual.

Students wishing to switch have until Tuesday September 22 at 3 p.m. to do so.

Schlosser says he wanted to give a “basic framework” for the new plan that’s going into to place, and that they will be further developing this plan.

He wants the ultimate goal to be students back in school and returning to a normal setting similar to before March 13, but wants it done in the safest way possible.

You can read the full statement here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

News

WATCH - Breezy and fall-like to close out the week!

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Low humidity and temps well below average to go into the last weekend of summer!

News

WKU to offer free tuition to 2021 freshman who qualify

Updated: 8 hours ago
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new scholarship

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air

Latest News

News

View from the Hill: Big Red Marching Band makes adjustments for WKU’s first home football game of the season

Updated: 9 hours ago
Big Red marching band prepares for Saturday's game

News

KY Sheriffs’ Association raffles off ‘Gator’ for Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization.

Weather

A Taste Of Fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
As the cold front made way we are watching temperatures fall and will stay cool for the weekend.

News

Fridays will become virtual instruction days for all Barren County Students

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Beginning the week of October 12th, Fridays will become a virtual instruction day for all Barren County students.

News

Muse Bowling Green encouraging election participation with voter registration drive

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
I thought with us being a place where our property likes to engage with our community, whether that’s virtually or before hands-on holding events, that this would be a great event to do for 2020 ultimately having some type of positive impact on the community.”

News

‘The Dental Clinic’ needs your vote to get 25K State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Dental Clinic provides care to over 2,200 people of all ages each year with its one full-time dentist and one-full time hygienist. These patients do not have health insurance, cannot afford proper care, and some are homeless.