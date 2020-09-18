Simpson County Schools to move to hybrid schedule after Fall Break

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Schools will go hybrid starting October 12.

Superintendent Tim Schlosser released the statement last night on the district’s Facebook page.

Schlosser says, “I want to update you as we move forward with plans for the 2020-2021 school year. [Thursday] the SCS Board of Education approved that SCS will begin utilizing a Hybrid schedule, or what some refer to as A/B, when we return to school on October 12th after fall break. Your student will be attending on either BLUE days (Monday and Wednesday) or WHITE days (Tuesday and Thursday). Virtual learning will continue on their off days and Fridays.”

Schlosser goes on to say that if a student had requested in-person learning they will be a part of the students doing hybrid learning, but those who originally requested all virtual, will remain virtual.

Students wishing to switch have until Tuesday September 22 at 3 p.m. to do so.

Schlosser says he wanted to give a “basic framework” for the new plan that’s going into to place, and that they will be further developing this plan.

He wants the ultimate goal to be students back in school and returning to a normal setting similar to before March 13, but wants it done in the safest way possible.

