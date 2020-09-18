BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Motorcycles, Jeeps, Cars and Trucks! All proceeds go to the Warren County Backpack program.

Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department will begin the ride with us. 1/3 of the way through, Gott Fire Department will... Posted by SOKY Patriots INC. on Thursday, September 17, 2020

100% of proceeds go to the Warren County backpack program SOKY Patriots hosting ‘A Ride to Remember Our Heroes' fundraiser Saturday. MOTORCYCLES, JEEPS, TRUCKS, AND CARS!! 100% OF PROCEEDS GOES TO THE WARREN COUNTY BACKPACK FOOD PROGRAM A Ride To Remember Our Heroes will benefit the Warren County Backpack Food Program. This program is currently managed by SOKY PATRIOTS INC. Sponsor a mile for $136* in memory of your hero. Your hero can be a Veteran, Police Officer, Fire Fighter, EMS, Doctor, Nurse, or Front Lines Worker. *$120 of the sponsorship will provide a child with weekend food for an entire school year through the Warren County Backpack Food Program, a partnership program of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland. With the remaining sponsorship money, you will receive a PERSONALIZED SIGN with a photograph of your HERO and his/her HERO INFORMATION. The sign will be placed at the beginning of your sponsored mile. After the ride is over, the sign will be read and presented to you to keep. We are currently working out the details on this ride to be held somewhere and sometime in September. We are also working on a end of ride food and dedication program. Hopefully we can announce the details of that part very soon. For more information, contact one of the cohost organizations!! MOTORCYCLE’S WILL LEAD THE CARAVAN!! Motorcycle’s, Cars, Trucks, Jeeps, and SUV’s are encouraged to join. Single drivers are $20. Each additional vehicle occupant is $10. First 50 to register and and pay by September 15 will receive a complementary Box Lunch from SOKY PATRIOTS INC and CURTIS BBQ. Example: 2 people on a motorcycle will be $30. 4 people in a Jeep will be $50 PATRIOTISM IS ENCOURAGED!! AMERICAN FLAGS are encouraged!!! ARMY FLAGS are encouraged!!! NAVY FLAGS are encouraged!!! AIR FORCE FLAGS are encouraged!!! MARINE FLAGS are encouraged!!! US COAST GUARD FLAGS are encouraged FIRST RESPONDER FLAGS are encouraged!!! Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, September 18, 2020

