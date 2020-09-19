Advertisement

Barren County Detention Center reports 73 cases of COVID-19 from inmates and staff

Barren County Detention Center reports that on September 18, 2020, residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 after (2) contract workers and one (1) deputy jailer tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15th.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Detention Center reports that on September 18, 2020, residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 after (2) contract workers and one (1) deputy jailer tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15th.

The testing results were as follows: 63 residents out of 216 residents tested positive, 6 employees out of 40 employees tested positive, 4 contract workers out of 7 contract workers tested positive.

The Barren County Detention Center continues to work with the local Health Department, Department of Public Health, Department of Corrections, Office of the Barren County Judge Executive, and Barren County Emergency Management to address this issue. The health and wellness of our Barren County Detention Center residents and staff, and our community at large, are our chief concerns.

For additional information please contact Jailer Aaron Bennett via telephone at 270-651-8806 or via email at bcjbennett@glasgow-ky.com

