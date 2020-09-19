CEO of ‘Center for Voter Information’ responds to attack calling mailers a scam

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams warned Kentuckians of two different election ‘scams,’ one of which is mailers sent by The Center for Voter Information. The Center for Voter Information is a non-partisan, non-profit organization based out of Washington. You can click here to read more about their mission.

“We work to register people of color, unmarried women, young people, and other voters who share the same values as those communities,” CEO Tom Lopach said.

You may have gotten one yourself, this year they have sent mailers to several households in Kentucky. Inside are a voter registration form and an envelope to send the completed form back to your local election office. However, a lot of people who have already registered to vote are receiving the mailers which are causing confusion on if they are actually registered or not.

“The work we do is by getting commercial data and suppressing people who are already registered, suppressing common pet names,” Lopach explained. However, he said sometimes names slip through the cracks. There is a notice on the mailer that says if you are already registered to disregard or throw away the registration form.

“Once they are registered, from our end, that is all the matters. We want to help people register,” Lopach said. If you receive mail from the Center for Voter Information, there is also instructions on how to subscribe at the bottom of the letter.

Autoplay Caption

While their mailers are not a ‘scam,’ and if you fill out the registration form and send it to your clerk’s office you will be registered to vote, Secretary of State Michael Adams has publicly condemned the work of the non-profit. He said what they do only causes confusion and ‘chaos.’

“Their information is different. It just creates chaos for us and unfortunately, that’s what this group does for a living is people get paid to disrupt our elections. If I can find a way to shut them down and prosecute them I will,” Secretary of State Adams said.

You can click here to read his original statement on the mailers.

He added that the safest way to register to vote in Kentucky is to visit govoteky.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.