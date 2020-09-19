Advertisement

CEO of ‘Center for Voter Information’ responds to attack calling mailers a scam

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams warned Kentuckians of two different election ‘scams,’ one of which is mailers sent by The Center for Voter Information. The Center for Voter Information is a non-partisan, non-profit organization based out of Washington. You can click here to read more about their mission.

“We work to register people of color, unmarried women, young people, and other voters who share the same values as those communities,” CEO Tom Lopach said.

You may have gotten one yourself, this year they have sent mailers to several households in Kentucky. Inside are a voter registration form and an envelope to send the completed form back to your local election office. However, a lot of people who have already registered to vote are receiving the mailers which are causing confusion on if they are actually registered or not.

“The work we do is by getting commercial data and suppressing people who are already registered, suppressing common pet names,” Lopach explained. However, he said sometimes names slip through the cracks. There is a notice on the mailer that says if you are already registered to disregard or throw away the registration form.

“Once they are registered, from our end, that is all the matters. We want to help people register,” Lopach said. If you receive mail from the Center for Voter Information, there is also instructions on how to subscribe at the bottom of the letter.

Caption

While their mailers are not a ‘scam,’ and if you fill out the registration form and send it to your clerk’s office you will be registered to vote, Secretary of State Michael Adams has publicly condemned the work of the non-profit. He said what they do only causes confusion and ‘chaos.’

“Their information is different. It just creates chaos for us and unfortunately, that’s what this group does for a living is people get paid to disrupt our elections. If I can find a way to shut them down and prosecute them I will,” Secretary of State Adams said.

You can click here to read his original statement on the mailers.

He added that the safest way to register to vote in Kentucky is to visit govoteky.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Center for Voter Information Mailer

Updated: 1 hours ago

Weather

Flannels For Friday Night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cool weekend with night lows getting a bit chilly.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams warns Kentuckians to not vote twice this upcoming election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Election day will be here soon, and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several ways to make your voice heard; voting in person, voting early, and you can mail your absentee vote.

Latest News

News

SOKY Patriots hosting ‘A Ride to Remember Our Heroes' fundraiser Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
A Ride To Remember Our Heroes will benefit the Warren County Backpack Food Program. This program is currently managed by SOKY PATRIOTS INC. Sponsor a mile for $136* in memory of your hero. Your hero can be a Veteran, Police Officer, Fire Fighter, EMS, Doctor, Nurse, or Front Lines Worker.

News

Leadership Kentucky and local authorities address social issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“We’re very aware of the population and diversity that we serve, and we try to be really intentional about making sure that we provide the best service for everyone."

News

Gov. Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against coronavirus.

Crime

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

State

Kentucky court hears case challenging coronavirus orders

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case testing the legality of Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders to control the coronavirus outbreak with restrictions on public behavior.

Downtown Fall Busking

Updated: 7 hours ago