Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Justice Ginsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2020) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away late Friday. Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ginsburg’s interment, which is yet to be determined.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

