Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Justice Ginsburg

A U.S. flag flies at half-staff in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, after is was announced that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, 79, had died. A U.S. flag flies at half-staff in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, after is was announced that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, 79, had died.
A U.S. flag flies at half-staff in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, after is was announced that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, 79, had died. (WTVG)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2020) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away late Friday. Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ginsburg’s interment, which is yet to be determined.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

