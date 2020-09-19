Advertisement

I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25

I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25
I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25(AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2020) – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for Sept. 19  through Sept. 25 are listed below.

Interstate 165

  • A project to widen the I-165 Natcher Expressway northbound ramp to U.S. 31-W Nashville Road in Bowling Green with dual left turn lanes is expected to begin Monday.

The construction of the widening is expected to take approximately three weeks. During the construction the ramp will be more narrow than it is currently. Motorists should use caution when driving in this area during construction. An alternate route may be best as travel delays could be a possibility.

Allen County

  • Old Walnut Trail Road - A project to replace the bridge over West Bays Fork is expected to start on Sept. 28. The old bridge will remain open during construction of the new bridge.

Butler County

  • U.S. 231 (mile point 0.0 - 5)- Maintenance crews will be making drainage repairs in this section of roadway. Motorists should expect a one lane roadway controlled by flaggers and they may experience short delays.

Monroe County

  • The Tompkinsville Bypass is an entirely new north-south route connecting two sections of KY 163.  The two sections connected are KY 163 Celina Road just south of Tompkinsville to KY 163 Edmonton Road near Radio Station Road. Construction began in December of 2017 and while the project is not complete the roadway is now open to public traffic.  Motorists are urged to remain vigilant and use caution at the intersections along the new bypass. Motorists approaching the bypass on Radio Station Road (KY 1049), Center Point Road (KY 100), Cave Springs Road, and Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144) will now be required to stop at the bypass.Construction will continue and motorists should expect to encounter occasional work zones, flaggers, and slow moving construction equipment until the project is completed.

Simpson County

  • KY 621 -  A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County is expected to the begin soon. The bridge will close on Sept.21 for approximately 60 days. A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W will be in place.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

###

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Crime

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.

News

Kentucky man arrested in Chicago after pieces of girlfriend’s body found in duffle bags he took aboard Greyhound bus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested in suburban Chicago after parts of his girlfriend’s body were found in duffel bags he had toted aboard a Greyhound bus from Louisville, Kentucky.

News

CEO of ‘Center for Voter Information’ responds to attack calling mailers a scam

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Tuesday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams warned Kentuckians of two different election ‘scams.'

Latest News

News

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Center for Voter Information Mailer

Updated: 18 hours ago

Weather

Flannels For Friday Night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cool weekend with night lows getting a bit chilly.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams warns Kentuckians to not vote twice this upcoming election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Election day will be here soon, and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are several ways to make your voice heard; voting in person, voting early, and you can mail your absentee vote.

News

SOKY Patriots hosting ‘A Ride to Remember Our Heroes' fundraiser Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
A Ride To Remember Our Heroes will benefit the Warren County Backpack Food Program. This program is currently managed by SOKY PATRIOTS INC. Sponsor a mile for $136* in memory of your hero. Your hero can be a Veteran, Police Officer, Fire Fighter, EMS, Doctor, Nurse, or Front Lines Worker.

News

Leadership Kentucky and local authorities address social issues

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“We’re very aware of the population and diversity that we serve, and we try to be really intentional about making sure that we provide the best service for everyone."