I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2020) – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 are listed below.

Interstate 165

A project to widen the I-165 Natcher Expressway northbound ramp to U.S. 31-W Nashville Road in Bowling Green with dual left turn lanes is expected to begin Monday.

The construction of the widening is expected to take approximately three weeks. During the construction the ramp will be more narrow than it is currently. Motorists should use caution when driving in this area during construction. An alternate route may be best as travel delays could be a possibility.

Allen County

Old Walnut Trail Road - A project to replace the bridge over West Bays Fork is expected to start on Sept. 28. The old bridge will remain open during construction of the new bridge.

Butler County

U.S. 231 (mile point 0.0 - 5)- Maintenance crews will be making drainage repairs in this section of roadway. Motorists should expect a one lane roadway controlled by flaggers and they may experience short delays.

Monroe County



The Tompkinsville Bypass is an entirely new north-south route connecting two sections of KY 163. The two sections connected are KY 163 Celina Road just south of Tompkinsville to KY 163 Edmonton Road near Radio Station Road. Construction began in December of 2017 and while the project is not complete the roadway is now open to public traffic. Motorists are urged to remain vigilant and use caution at the intersections along the new bypass. Motorists approaching the bypass on Radio Station Road (KY 1049), Center Point Road (KY 100), Cave Springs Road, and Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144) will now be required to stop at the bypass.Construction will continue and motorists should expect to encounter occasional work zones, flaggers, and slow moving construction equipment until the project is completed.

Simpson County

KY 621 - A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County is expected to the begin soon. The bridge will close on Sept.21 for approximately 60 days. A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W will be in place.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

