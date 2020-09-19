Kentucky man arrested in Chicago after pieces of girlfriend’s body found in duffle bags he took aboard Greyhound bus

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested in suburban Chicago after parts of his girlfriend’s body were found in duffel bags he had toted aboard a Greyhound bus from Louisville, Kentucky. Markham city spokesman Michael Taylor said Wednesday that 30-year-old Melvin Martin Jr. has been charged with fleeing prosecution. Taylor says Martin was arrested Monday at the Markham Public Library after curious family members looked into the bags. He says a severed head and other body parts were found in the bags, and police in Kentucky found the woman’s torso. The woman was identified as 31-year-old Ladawndra Ellington.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)