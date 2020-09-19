Advertisement

Liberty runs wild in 30-24 victory over WKU

The Flames ran for over 350 rushing yards
Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome drops back against Liberty.
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This is not the way the WKU Hilltoppers expected to start the season. As they fall to 0-2 after the 30-24 loss to the Liberty Flames.

Liberty was able to dominate on the ground as they racked up 354 rushing yards on 58 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt and four rushing touchdowns.

They were led by dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis who ran for 168 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. Through the air, Willis was 13-21 for 133 yards.

Hilltopper quarterback Tyrell Pigrome had a decent game going 18-25, 193 yards, and three touchdowns. Piggy T added 62 yards on the ground as well.

Overall it was another struggle for Tops ground game as they were only able to rack up 98 yards rushing. All-CUSA running back Gaej Walker only finished with 34 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The Flames outgained the WKU 487-291 while also winning the time of possession battle 34:59 to 25:01.

The Hilltoppers are now headed into a bye week before starting conference play against rival MTSU on October 3.

