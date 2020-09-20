Advertisement

2 men shot dead, a third later dying after Louisville restaurant shooting Saturday night

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say three men have died in a shooting at a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report that Louisville Metro Police said a shooting was reported Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill. A Louisville police spokeswoman says three men were found by police to have gunshot wounds. Two died at the scene of the shooting and another died at a hospital. The Jefferson County Coroners Office identified one of the men Saturday as 24-year-old Steven Matthew Head, of Louisville. The other two men were not immediately identified. WDRB-TV reports that a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

