BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 22nd annual step up for down syndrome walk took place this morning although this year’s walk looked a lot different than years past.

Due to COVID-19 those participating couldn’t walk in groups like they normally would, so they made the best of the situation at hand and created a parade of cars. Teams decorated cars to themes of their team’s choice. From superheroes to their favorite school mascot, anything was possible.

The car parade route went around the Living Hope Baptist Church’s parking lot where volunteers cheered them on, from the sidelines.

“To have the community support that we do, it makes my heart warm because I know that there are people in our community that care just as much about these guys as I do and that they love them. So today is about them, it is a fundraising event but today is their day and so I want to make them happy and see the smiles on their faces,” said Buddy House Executive Director, Stephanie Morton.

Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky is a nonprofit and does rely on donations. To donate or to learn more about DSSKY click here.

