COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 439 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather as we enter fall, but with this pandemic as deadly as ever and flu season beginning please take the essential steps to protect you, your loved ones and your community,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we saw Saturday with more than 1,000 cases, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, and we must be vigilant to prevent a spike that will claim even more Kentuckians.”

As of 3 p.m. Sept. 20, Gov. Beshear announced at least 61,542 cases in the commonwealth, 439 of which were newly reported Sunday. Sixty-eight of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 12 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just two months old.

The Governor announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,111.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time,” the Governor said.

The deaths reported Sunday included two Fayette Countians, including a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

“We’re not just preventing the spread of COVID-19. We’re also preventing the spread of the common cold, the flu and other viruses which is very important since they can easily be confused with COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Kentucky, let’s keep up the good work.”

Dr. Stack encouraged people to get outside and enjoy the great weather. He offered some tips for those who host a gathering urging hosts to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people, insist invitees stay home if they aren’t feeling well, require facial coverings, try to spend as much time as possible outdoors and seat guests at least six feet apart.

“Remember, you’re the host, and you set the rules,” the commissioner said.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

