Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (KSP Press Release) - Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson received a call from Owensboro Police Department around 10:20 am today requesting KSP investigate an incident involving their agency and a suicidal subject.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals an Owensboro Police Officer conducted a traffic stop around 9:45 am in the 400 block of Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. Police say during the course of the investigation, the officer learned the operator had an active warrant for his arrest. Police say when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, the suspect accelerated from the stop dragging the officer. A short vehicle pursuit ensued encompassing several blocks.

Police say the suspect exited his vehicle with a pistol and fled on foot. The suspect was observed walking on Walnut Street near Parrish Avenue with the pistol to his head. A responding OPD officer turned onto Walnut from Parrish and both came a close distance of each other. Police say the suspect shot himself in the head and fell to the ground. The OPD officer who was sitting in his assigned patrol unit discharged his weapon in the vehicle but it is unknown if the suspect was struck by the officers trajectory.

The Daviess County Coroner pronounced the suspect deceased on-scene. Daviess County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy tomorrow morning in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police Post 16 detectives were assisted by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Owensboro Fire Department, AMR Medics and Owensboro Police Department.

The investigation is on-going.

