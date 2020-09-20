Advertisement

KSP Honors Lab Staff During National Forensic Science Week

Kentucky State Police Cruiser
Kentucky State Police Cruiser(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KSP News Release) – National Forensic Science Week is September 20-26th, which is a time to recognize the importance of Forensic Science in law enforcement and the hard work that lab staff does on a daily basis. National Forensic Science Week also provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about the inner workings of a crime lab and the vital role it plays in our criminal justice system.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) employs 154 lab employees at six labs across the state and a digital forensic lab in the Electronic Crimes Branch. The labs receive pieces of evidence from every law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth and in 2019, forensic scientists completed 44,671 cases. Last year, forensic scientists conducted the most tests on seized drugs which resulted in 27,640 completed cases. In addition to seized drug tests, forensic scientists handle toxicology tests, blood alcohol tests, DNA analysis, firearm tests and trace chemistry.

“We are the forensic laboratory of Kentucky. It’s stressful, but we are accredited, we have great people and we put out reliable test results,” said KSP Lab Director Laura Sudkamp. “We’re excited to support law enforcement investigations and help solve crimes.”

One of the most notable successes of the KSP Forensics Laboratories is the Rapid DNA system for sexual assault investigations. Kentucky is the first in the nation to adopt this technique. The KSP Forensics Lab piloted the ANDE Rapid DNA system and it was proven successful at identifying suspects within hours, dramatically decreasing the turnaround time compared to traditional approaches. KSP Forensic Labs are scheduled to roll out the program in its entirety in October 2020.

KSP Lieutenant Colonel Larry Newton, who oversees the agency’s statewide forensic operations, understands that when citizens think of law-enforcement their first image may be a police cruiser or the uniform.

“In policing, much of the very important work is done behind the scenes and is all too often not easily recognized,” says Newton. “The Kentucky State Police is lucky to have such dedicated staff filling our forensic laboratories. In addition to our agency, they assist all police agencies across Kentucky in identifying suspects and exonerating the innocent through science and technology.”

During National Forensic Science Week, KSP plans to highlight the great work of all the forensic scientists across the state by highlighting stories of their great work and sharing photos about their efforts on the KSP Facebook and Instagram platforms.

“It’s a big deal for us to be recognized for the work that we do. It’s rewarding to have a week dedicated to the job we are all so proud to do,” said Sudkamp.

KSP is seeking to fill full-time positions at the six various Forensic Laboratories across the Commonwealth for science-minded, service-oriented people. If you are interested in a career, you may apply at https://careers.ky.gov or contact 502-564-5230 for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Sunny And The 70’s

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
More fall weather for the rest of the weekend and it continues into the new week.

Weather

WATCH - More Prime Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Virtual forum held for new public health COVID-19 reporting requirements in Kentucky

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Kentucky education, state, and health officials gathered together for a virtual forum to discuss new information and guidance regarding schools returning to in-person classes.

News

22nd Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19 those participating couldn’t walk in groups like they normally would, so they made the best of the situation at hand and created a parade of cars.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State discusses voting options for upcoming election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
In Warren County starting on October 13 you will be able to vote early in person at SKyPAC. No absentee excuse is required. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturday (October 17, 24, and 31) from 8 AM to 12 PM.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,002 COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Today’s report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads. This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up,” said Gov. Beshear. “The only positive news in today’s report is our positivity rate is still under 4% at 3.82%.”

News

Barren County Detention Center reports 73 cases of COVID-19 from inmates and staff

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Barren County Detention Center reports that on September 18, 2020, residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 after (2) contract workers and one (1) deputy jailer tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15th.

News

I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
I-165, Allen, Butler, Monroe and Simpson counties expect traffic delays Sept. 19-25

News

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Crime

Bowling Green man indicted for rape of 5 year old

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man for raping a minor.