Secretary of State discusses voting options for upcoming election

Secretary of State Michael Adams
Secretary of State Michael Adams(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The general election is just around the corner and this year there are several ways you can vote.

13 News spoke with Secretary of State Michael Adams about the upcoming general election. Adams discussed that the state’s system could simply not handle the majority of the state voting absentee like they did for the primary election, however, if you cannot vote in person you may still register for an absentee ballot.

“We just do not have the county clerk bandwidth for two million absentee ballots. So we preserved absentee ballots for those who need them. If you have a major health condition or you are in contact with a person who has a health condition, maybe you are a caregiver or a health care worker or are in contact with people that are at risk, then we want you all to vote absentee. It is there for you and has never been easier. Go to Govoteky.com and verify your identity and you will get a ballot. But we do not want everyone to vote that way, if they do our system will crash. So my expectation is that the vast majority of voters vote in-person and we have made that easier than it has ever been. You can vote early, we are going to have three weeks of in-person voting to start on October 13. All 120 counties will have early in-person voting, no excuse needed, no appointment needed, just go vote.”

In Warren County starting on October 13 you will be able to vote early in person at SKyPAC. No absentee excuse is required. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturday (October 17, 24, and 31) from 8 AM to 12 PM.

On election day, which is November third, there will be six polling locations across Warren County.

1.Ephram White Park Gymnasium: 885 Mt. Olivet Rd., Bowling Green, Ky., 42101.

2.Phil Moore Park Gymnasium: 7101 Scottsville Rd., Alvaton, Ky., 42122.

3.Buchanon Park Gymnasium:9222 Nashville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky., 42101.

4. Living Hope Baptist Church: 1805 Westen St., Bowling Green, Ky., 42104.

5.SKyPAC:601 College St., Bowling Green, Ky., 42101.

6.Warren Central High School Gym:559 Morgantown Rd., Bowling Green, Ky., 42101.

If you have any questions about election day contact your local county clerk for more information.

