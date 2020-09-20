Advertisement

Virtual forum held for new public health COVID-19 reporting requirements in Kentucky

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky education, state, and health officials gathered together for a virtual forum to discuss new information and guidance regarding schools returning to in-person classes.

Earlier this week Governor Andy Beshear introduced the K through 12 Mode of Instruction Guidance. The newly color-coded system is to be used for schools as guidance to make a decision on whether or not they should continue with in-person classes.

If schools are in counties that are in the color green or yellow, according to the chart they are fine to continue with in-person or a hybrid in-person schedule.

If a county is located in the red zone the schools are advised to return to virtual learning until that area moves back up to yellow.

“When you are in the orange there are a number of considerations you should consider whether you do in person, virtual or hybrid and we list some of those possible considerations down below. We did put in this initial rollout that if you are a red county that you should cease in-person instruction and go to remote only although you still may use the buildings for small person activities per separate KDE guidance because there are special circumstances where you may need to do that. Also, it is consistent with KHSAA guidance. Generally, their guidance says that you should not have competition the following week and we say you should suspend all the extra circular activities. What we are trying to do is keep in-person contact to a minimum and keep people separated from each other," said Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner Department for Public Health.

The virtual forum also discussed COVID-19 reporting. Parents and guardians are asked to report to the school within 24 hours if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

