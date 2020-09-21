A comfortable and quiet start to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a quiet and cool weekend, we continue the streak of sunshine and comfortable air at the start of this week! It all comes to an end though later this week!

Today will be sunny with temperatures similar to yesterday. Winds will be light out of the south and east as dry and comfortable air stick around once again. Tuesday will see clouds increase throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s. Things still look dry until late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Clouds stick around the region as we could see isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 70s with some spots in the upper 60s on Thursday! Friday will finally see some seasonable conditions as temps rise in the mid-to-upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico as it could have some impacts here in southern Kentucky by the weekend! More clouds and storm chances roll through both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near average for this time of the year. By Sunday afternoon, a cold front sweeps through and will bring more rain chances and cooler temps by the start of next week. We’ll keep you posted on Beta and the forecast on the air, online and on our WBKO First Alert weather app!

Nice weather, but it is a Monday so caffeine is required! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny. Mild. High 77. Low 50. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76. Low 54. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74. Low 57. Winds E at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1931)

Record Low Today: 37 (1927)

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:43 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (4.0)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 77

Yesterday’s Low: 51

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-1.10″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

