Advertisement

A comfortable and quiet start to the work week!

Some changes are on the way later this week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a quiet and cool weekend, we continue the streak of sunshine and comfortable air at the start of this week! It all comes to an end though later this week!

Today will be sunny with temperatures similar to yesterday. Winds will be light out of the south and east as dry and comfortable air stick around once again. Tuesday will see clouds increase throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s. Things still look dry until late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Clouds stick around the region as we could see isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 70s with some spots in the upper 60s on Thursday! Friday will finally see some seasonable conditions as temps rise in the mid-to-upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico as it could have some impacts here in southern Kentucky by the weekend! More clouds and storm chances roll through both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near average for this time of the year. By Sunday afternoon, a cold front sweeps through and will bring more rain chances and cooler temps by the start of next week. We’ll keep you posted on Beta and the forecast on the air, online and on our WBKO First Alert weather app!

Nice weather, but it is a Monday so caffeine is required!
Nice weather, but it is a Monday so caffeine is required!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny. Mild. High 77. Low 50. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76. Low 54. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74. Low 57. Winds E at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1931)

Record Low Today: 37 (1927)

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:43 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (4.0)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 77

Yesterday’s Low: 51

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-1.10″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Sunny And The 70’s

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More fall weather for the rest of the weekend and it continues into the new week.

Weather

WATCH - More Prime Weather

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Flannels For Friday Night

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cool weekend with night lows getting a bit chilly.

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

Latest News

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air

Weather

A Taste Of Fall

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
As the cold front made way we are watching temperatures fall and will stay cool for the weekend.

Weather

Seasonable today, then cool Canadian air takes over!

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front from the north will sweep through the region to give us unseasonably cool conditions across the region.

Weather

Stray showers possible, then fall like weather arrives!

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Conditions look great for this upcoming weekend, which is the last weekend of summer!

Weather

A hazy sunrise followed by more clouds this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures look to be below average as we head into the weekend!

Weather

A quiet and mild start to the week!

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Not a terrible start to the week, but things will be cooling down as we head into the week!