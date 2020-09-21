Advertisement

Barren County Schools quarantines class due to COVID-19

Barren County Schools announced a 14-day quarantine of a class due to COVID-19 on Monday.
Barren County Schools announced a 14-day quarantine of a class due to COVID-19 on Monday.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools announced the 14-day quarantine of a class Monday afternoon due to COVID-19.

The school system said they had five active cases for their in-person settings, with one requiring a whole class to quarantine.

“In these cases, the school will work to ensure that students are able to continue with their learning from home. We are working with the health department to follow all safety, contact-tracing, and quarantine protocols.”

Posted by Barren County Schools on Monday, September 21, 2020

