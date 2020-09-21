BG Freedom Walkers and local candidates gather for protest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, a local Black Lives Matter group, met at Circus Square Park for a peaceful protest, titled “We Will Never Forget" protest.

Sign at the "We Will Never Forget" protest (None)

The group held a meet-and-greet with local candidates and State Representative Patti Minter to talk about issues related to police brutality. Other locals who have been affected by police brutality spoke as well to share their stories.

The BG Freedom Walkers said the event was all about the violence in Bowling Green and across the nation.

“We tried to make a change for so long and then it stopped. We can’t stop. We can’t stop. We can’t forget what was going on," says one of the Freedom Walkers.

Protest sign for Breonna Taylor. (None)

“We’re just bringing awareness to everything and trying to get justice for Breonna Taylor. They’re reaching a decision this week and they’re going to announce it. So hopefully we’ll get something we want to hear,” says another of the Black Lives Matter protesters.

The BG Freedom Walkers founder Karika Nelson says their message is No Justice, No Peace until Breonna Taylor’s killers are charged. She says their goal is to bring peace and love to the city of Bowling Green.

