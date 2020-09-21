Advertisement

BG Freedom Walkers and local candidates gather for protest

By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, a local Black Lives Matter group, met at Circus Square Park for a peaceful protest, titled “We Will Never Forget" protest.

Sign at the "We Will Never Forget" protest
Sign at the "We Will Never Forget" protest(None)

The group held a meet-and-greet with local candidates and State Representative Patti Minter to talk about issues related to police brutality. Other locals who have been affected by police brutality spoke as well to share their stories.

The BG Freedom Walkers said the event was all about the violence in Bowling Green and across the nation.

“We tried to make a change for so long and then it stopped. We can’t stop. We can’t stop. We can’t forget what was going on," says one of the Freedom Walkers.

Protest sign for Breonna Taylor.
Protest sign for Breonna Taylor.(None)

“We’re just bringing awareness to everything and trying to get justice for Breonna Taylor. They’re reaching a decision this week and they’re going to announce it. So hopefully we’ll get something we want to hear,” says another of the Black Lives Matter protesters.

The BG Freedom Walkers founder Karika Nelson says their message is No Justice, No Peace until Breonna Taylor’s killers are charged. She says their goal is to bring peace and love to the city of Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKU students talk about what Hispanic heritage means to them

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15th and continues until October 15th.

News

WKU professor talks about the impact of RBG’s passing

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and served for 27 years.

News

Kentucky State Police Conducts Death Investigation in Owensboro

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson received a call from Owensboro Police Department around 10:20 am today requesting KSP investigate an incident involving their agency and a suicidal subject.

News

2 men shot dead, a third later dying after Louisville restaurant shooting Saturday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say three men have died in a shooting at a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report that Louisville Metro Police said a shooting was reported Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill.

Latest News

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 439 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

KSP Honors Lab Staff During National Forensic Science Week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
National Forensic Science Week is September 20-26th, which is a time to recognize the importance of Forensic Science in law enforcement and the hard work that lab staff does on a daily basis. National Forensic Science Week also provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about the inner workings of a crime lab and the vital role it plays in our criminal justice system.

Weather

Sunny And The 70’s

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More fall weather for the rest of the weekend and it continues into the new week.

Weather

WATCH - More Prime Weather

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

News

Virtual forum held for new public health COVID-19 reporting requirements in Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Kentucky education, state, and health officials gathered together for a virtual forum to discuss new information and guidance regarding schools returning to in-person classes.

News

22nd Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19 those participating couldn’t walk in groups like they normally would, so they made the best of the situation at hand and created a parade of cars.