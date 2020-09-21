Advertisement

Drive-thru flu shots now available at Graves Gilbert Clinic

Flu shot now available at some Graves Gilbert Clinic Locations.
Flu shot now available at some Graves Gilbert Clinic Locations.(WBKO)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Flu season is around the corner, which means flu shots are starting to become available. A couple of weeks ago, 13 news talked to a doctor about the importance of getting a vaccine this year. One big reason for the push to get a flu vaccine this year is because symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are so similar. If we can prevent flu cases, it will help with diagnosing and treating patients if they show symptoms of either virus.

“The better that we can prevent illnesses like the flu, the better we can keep people out of the hospital and help take care of them,” Dr. Brian Macy said. Macy works as a medical doctor with Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Monday was the first-day flu shots were available at Graves Gilbert Clinic. 13 News visited their location on Nashville Road (Graves Gilbert FCC) as nurses administered the shots drive-thru style.

“Given the success of the drive-thru COVID testing we thought it would be a great option to offer the folks here,” Dr. Macys said.

A sign on the side of the road will point to where you enter and drive to. Once you pull up, a nurse will get your information and then administer the vaccine while you are still in your car.

“If we know we’re faced with COVID and COVID-19-like illnesses, we want to make sure we’re trying to prevent all of those similar type illnesses which flu would be included,” Dr. Macy said.

You can visit the location on Nashville Road, or their location on Park Street. They will be giving the flu shots Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information from the clinic.

