Glasgow drug and shoplifting arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Wal-Mart on a shoplifting complaint.

Once police attempted to make contact with the accused, they took off running through the parking lot.

One of the officers was able to detained one subject and the other, Donald Harrison, was able to get inside a vehicle and leave at a high rate of speed.

Harrison’s vehicle stopped a short distance later.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a syringe, digital scales and Methamphetamine.

Harrison, 40, of Scottsville Ky., was arrested and charged with TBUT Or DISP Shoplifting U/$500, Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Harrison was taken to the Barren Co. Jail.

