Kentucky State Police investigates double murder in Monroe County

On September 20th, 2020 at 3:15 pm Kentucky State Police responded to a residence on White Oak Ridge Rd in the Fountain Run community in reference to two men found dead inside.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday at 3:15pm Kentucky State Police responded to a home on White Oak Ridge Rd in the Fountain Run community in reference to two men who were dead with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say the victims are 20-year-old Trevor Cleary, of Tompkinsville, and 19-year-old Austin Copas of Fountain Run.

If anyone has any information regarding these murders contact KSP at (800) 222-5555.

