KSP arrests two Central City men after traffic stop

Steven E. Ball was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center(MCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Central City men were arrested Saturday after a traffic stop in Muhlenberg County.

According to KSP, a Trooper saw a 2019 Nissan Frontier speeding and driving carelessly on North Main Street near town hill.

The Trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 54-year-old Steven E. Ball, of Central City. KSP said a second Trooper who stopped for assistance identified a passenger in the vehicle as 24-year-old Blake T. Thomasson, also of Central City. KSP said Ball was under the influence and in possession of suspected methamphetamine and that Thomasson was persistently disorderly during the traffic stop, despite being warned multiple times of potential charges.

Steven E. Ball was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Speeding 05 MPH Over Limit
  • Careless Driving
  • DUI 1st
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belts

Blake T. Thomasson (mugshot unavailable) was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

