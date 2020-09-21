Advertisement

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)
Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday announced a state of emergency as it prepares for a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

WAVE 3 News obtained a memo sent by LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder, addressed to all personnel, that read in part:

“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Reponse Plan and collective bargaining agreements until further notice.”

Earlier Monday, LMPD had canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately. The decision came after talks among department leaders about their expectations for a possible announcement in the Taylor case being made “soon.”

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her apartment in March. Her death has sparked more than 100 days of protests around the city.

“Effective immediately, all off-days are hereby canceled and vacation requests that have not already been submitted and approved are canceled until further notice,” an LMPD statement addressed to all personnel read in part.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters were told members of the department’s Special Response Team were given orders to start preparing, as well as other units within the department.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

WAVE 3 News reached out to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office to confirm whether the case was being presented to a grand jury Monday. The office declined to comment.

WAVE 3 News also asked Cameron’s spokesperson if the attorney general would make a public announcement about the decision promptly after his office finishes deliberating. Cameron is not obligated to release the grand jury’s findings immediately.

Last week, WAVE 3 News reported the federal buildings in downtown Louisville were going to be closed this week, with federal forces summoned to protect the buildings.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on Kentucky’s battle with the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH - Temps, rain chances rise later this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
From sunshine to cloudy skies, the forecast this week has some changes as we slide into the fall season!

News

Gingerbread Homes for Arts

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Kentucky State Police investigates double murder in Monroe County

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Glasgow drug and shoplifting arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow drug and shoplifting arrest

News

Kentucky State Police investigates double murder in Monroe County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say the victims are 20-year-old Trevor Cleary, of Tompkinsville, and 19-year-old Austin Copas of Fountain Run.

News

WATCH - Fall-like weather for the last day of summer!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Aside from the weekend, the weather appears to be summer-free across south-central Kentucky. Fall-like weather stays in the region over the next couple of days!

News

Good News: Emmy's

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

A comfortable and quiet start to the work week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A nice start to the week before rain returns to the region!

News

BG Freedom Walkers and local candidates gather for protest

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“We tried to make a change for so long and then it stopped. We can’t stop."