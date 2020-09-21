Advertisement

WATCH - A Terrific Tuesday!

Fall Begins with More Gorgeous Weather!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine, pleasantly warm afternoon readings and crisp, cool nights we enjoyed over the weekend continue into a new work week! Fall begins officially at 8:31am Tuesday. The new season gets underway with more beautiful weather!

High pressure remains in control through Wednesday. We’ll see a little bit of high cloudiness creep into the region Tuesday afternoon with more clouds for Wednesday, but the next two days look dry. Highs will reach the mid 70s both times with overnight lows a bit warmer.

Rain chances return Thursday into Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Beta moves northeastward. Better rain chances show up this weekend as a frontal system arrives. Before the front gets here, we’ll see highs climb to around 80 Saturday and Sunday (closer to late September norms) before a cooldown to start next week. Lows at night will be rather warm to start the weekend (60s) before falling back into the cooler 50s by Sunday night.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sun with Some PM High Clouds. High 76, Low 54, winds SE-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. High 74, Low 57, winds SW-6

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 73, Low 60, winds SE-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 76

Monday’s Low: 50

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 100 (1931)

Record Low: 37 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51″ (-0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:43 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Count: 18)

Pollen: High (4.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

