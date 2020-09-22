Advertisement

Bowling Green man accused of sexually abusing juvenile through Snapchat

Tracy Scott Jaggers
Tracy Scott Jaggers(HCDC)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by a family that obscene video had been sent to their 15-year-old via Snapchat.

According to ECSD, 51-year-old Tracy Scott Jaggers of Ellis Cole Road had sent an obscene video of himself to the minor using the popular app. Authorities said Jaggers made an obscene request during the Snapchat conversation towards the 15-year-old juvenile’s friend, also a minor of the same age.

Once contact was made with Jaggers, he was charged and arrested for:

· Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree

· Prohibiting Use of Electronic Communications to Procure Minor/Peace Officer: Sexual Offense

Jaggers was housed in Hart County Jail and released the following morning after ten percent of his $5,000.00 bond was paid.

