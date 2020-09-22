Advertisement

Date set for Wendy’s Chili & Cheese Luncheon

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Celebrate Western Kentucky University’s Maskerade Homecoming 2020 week by participating in the 70th annual Chili & Cheese event on Thursday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Montana Grille. The luncheon, sponsored by BlueCotton and Wendy’s, and presented by Junior Achievement and the WKU Alumni Association, continues the tradition of good food, great fun and plenty of WKU cheer!

While the festivities will not include the traditional homecoming pep rally program, Topper fans can still support their team leading up to the Homecoming football game. Participants can order meals to go, park at Montana Grille, and go inside to pick up their takeout orders while wearing masks and socially distancing. They’ll enjoy WKU decorations inside the restaurant as they collect their orders, and will be able to purchase WKU Homecoming merchandise outside of the restaurant (weather permitting).

Allie Sharp, Coordinator of Student and Young Alumni Engagement, said, “The Western Kentucky University and Bowling Green community looks forward to the Chili and Cheese Luncheon tradition every year, and this year will be no different. We are excited to be able to kick off Homecoming weekend while partnering with Junior Achievement and the community sponsors involved. Go Tops!”

Tickets are $6 and include a bowl of Wendy’s chili, a grilled cheese sandwich, a soft drink, and a Country Oven Bakery dessert. You may pre-purchase your ticket online at www.alumni.wku.edu/cc20. All proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. They prefer that participants order tickets online before the day of the event, as day-of orders are limited.

Masks and social distancing measures are required.

