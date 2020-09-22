Advertisement

David McAtee’s family suing police and National Guard

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

The family of a Louisville barbecue cook who was shot to death by a National Guard member is suing city police officers and guard members. The shooting of David McAtee happened in early June during tense Louisville protests against police violence. The suit filed Monday alleges law enforcement officials used excessive force to break up a crowd near McAtee’s eatery in early June.

State officials say McAtee was killed by a National Guard member after McAtee fired his gun. The suit filed by McAtee’s mother and niece alleges McAtee was unaware that officers were firing pepper balls into his restaurant.

