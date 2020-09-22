Local attorneys reflect on the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “A man who believed at age 18 when we met and who believes today that a women’s work whether at home or on the job is as important as a mans.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to be selected as United States Supreme Court Justice.

“I love the quote whenever someone asked her how many women would be enough on the supreme court and she said ‘when there are nine.’ I think back to when I became an attorney 5 years ago, I started in an office that has almost nine women working here, so it is incredible to know that in those 50 or 60 years how far we have come,” said Sarah Beessinger, Jamie Meredith, Assistant County Attorney.

Ginsburg throughout her career played a large role in fighting for women’s rights.

“In my lifetime Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued a case before the supreme court that allowed women to open a credit card account in their own names when before they had to have their husbands co-sign for that. When I explain that to my daughters they were both shocked that in the last 50 years that the law has changed to allow for that. I think her impact on future generations will be that, their freedoms and their ability to make those types of decisions which they may be taken for granted a little bit because of the battles that she fought for them,” said Jill Justice, First Assistant Warren County Attorney.

Ginsburg has served as a role model for women across the country inspiring many to follow in her path.

“My favorite quote is ‘women deserve a seat at any table where decisions are being made.’ For me, that is something that we as women, every single day we make decisions about our family, our job. Being a prosecutor, a female prosecutor, we drive the train in district court we are the ones who make the offers--people come to us to get cases resolved. So for me to know that she leaves behind that legacy, I would like to think that is something I carry out every single day,” said Jamie Meredith, Assistant County Attorney.

Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken was the first woman to hold the position. Milliken was in law school when Ginsburg was appointed to the U.S Supreme Court.

“It was very special to me because I have three daughters and so I want them to know, women can do anything. There are no barriers, that glass ceiling has been broken and Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the leaders. When I was in law school, I started law school in 1993 and she was appointed to the supreme court in 1993. So Sandra Day O’Connor-- she is my absolute role model but it was fantastic to have a second female sitting on the supreme court.”

Milliken said justices like Ginsburg and O’Connor paved the way for female prosecutors.

“It is so funny when I first started practicing law there really weren’t that many females out there and now not only my office but also Chris Cohron’s office-- the Commonwealth Attorney Office, we are dominated by female prosecutors it is not that we are seeking them out they are just rising to the top. It is because of women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor who really led the way and really encouraged us just by doing their normal job and being their normal selves they encouraged us and really led the way for women,” said Amy Milliken, Warren County Attorney.

Milliken also added that the loss of Ginsburg this past Friday was devastating.

“It was truly devastating to me that she is no longer with us because she had been such an inspiration and a role model to me through law school. Knowing her history, being so devoted to her family, to her daughter, raising a daughter, and really encouraging other women and leading other women in her life’s goal and so it is a tremendous loss to our country,” added Milliken.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday.

