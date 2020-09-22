Mother of COVID-infected Barren County inmate worries about daughter’s health

GLAGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - “I know they’re in there for a reason, but they’re still human beings,” says a concerned mother of a COVID-19-infected inmate at Barren County Detention center.

She has asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter from backlash, but she says she is worried about her daughter’s health.

“It’s very upsetting to the families. They’re out here and their children are in there. We’re worried to death about them because they’re not getting any medical treatment,” the woman expresses.

She and her daughter talk on the phone often. The daughter says the only treatment is Tylenol, and she does not always get hers.

However, the jailer says they have not had medical treatment because cases inside are mild.

“I definitely want to call and tell them when they ask, have they been tested, what the results are, especially the ones that are negative. You want to give them that ease, but we’re not at liberty to release that information due to HIPAA," says Barren County jailer Aaron Bennett.

Bennett says transparency is so important right now and that is why they are releasing the numbers of all infected inmates and staff.

“Right now, we have plans that we’re going to get more tests done on Wednesday for the ones that did test negative. If they’re in the same cells with the ones that tested positive, they still have a high chance of testing positive themselves," explains the jailer.

All the inmates and staff in the detention center underwent testing after some of the staff came back positive for the virus. As of September 18, 63 of the 216 residents tested positive, 10 out of 47 employees and contract workers tested positive, and one more tested positive this morning.

Bennett says, right now, they are doing what they can to separate the positives and negatives. So far, no one has been released for illness.

“That’s all up to the judges to make those decisions if they’re going to leave, and up until this point, no, but the judges have been notified of everybody that has been positive,” Bennett explains.

You can reach out to jailer Aaron Bennett at bcjbennett@glasgow-ky.com.

