Small town, big crime; community grapples with double murder investigation

Austin Copas, 19, and Trevor Cleary, 20.
Austin Copas, 19, and Trevor Cleary, 20.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family and friends of double murder victims plead for answers in the investigation.

“I didn’t know what to think. It still doesn’t seem true,” said the family of the victim Trevor Cleary, Tiley Neill through tears. "Things like this [don’t] happen a lot around here.”

The quaint town of Fountain Run in western Monroe County now fills the headlines for something other than its good country eating, but rather quite the opposite -- a double murder investigation.

“A lot of people are like me, they’re in denial,” said Neill.

“That’s two boys that I grew up and I could never imagine something like that happening,” added friend of both victims, Braeden Wilson.

Those boys were 20-year-old Trevor Cleary and 19-year-old Austin Copas found dead Sunday inside a home on Oak Ridge Road.

“So, it’s devastating and for someone to be that young, both of them, even if you didn’t know them that has to be tragic for you and scare you. That’s a young age to die that way,” said Neill.

Neill said she spoke to Cleary as recently as days before his body was found.

“We were supposed to go to a haunted house Saturday, but I never heard from him,” she said.

When she heard the news on his behalf, she thought what anyone would think-- to run and hide.

“When I heard I just wanted to grab my family and leave," said Neill.

"I didn’t know there was anybody that cruel in this town.”

She said the world would be even crueler now that it is lacking Trevor’s personality.

“As long as I can remember I’ve always known them, known Trevor,” said Neill. “He’d be the one when you were having a bad day that would make you smile.”

Fountain Run is a town where everyone knows everyone. Life is so simple it just makes sense, that is until now.

“I wanna find who did it. That would bring peace to my heart, kind of, but not really. Knowing that whoever has done that, whether a he or a she or multiple people that they go sit in prison, that will never bring Trevor back but that will help," said Neill.

“I can’t think of anything that they could have done for that,” she added.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Call Kentucky State Police at (800) 222-5555.

