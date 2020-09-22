Sweeden man arrested on drug charges

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Sweeden man was arrested last Thursday after authorities said they found drug paraphernalia and meth in his car.

According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a Ford Focus turn left onto Vincent Street without using a turn signal. The deputy stopped the car in the parking lot of the 5/6 Center, where the deputy made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Kenton Webb. ECSO said a consented search of the vehicle was performed, and the deputy found several forms of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Webb was arrested on scene and charged with:

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Failure To or Improper Signal

