WATCH - Clouds Make a Comeback
Dry for Now, but Some Rain Possible Late Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn began at 8:31 this morning, and did so with lots of sunshine. However, mid and high-level clouds increased throughout the afternoon. These clouds, associated with the outer bands of former Tropical Storm Beta, will stick around through Wednesday.
Wednesday appears dry before a few showers creep into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. A small possibility for showers exists Friday into Saturday, with warmer temperatures to close out the week. Our best rain chances show up Sunday as a cold front moves through. This front sends cooler, more Fall-like readings back into the region for the start of next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. High 72, Low 57, winds SE_4
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73, Low 60, winds SE-6
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a T/Shower. High 78, Low 63, winds S-8
Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Tuesday’s High: 76
Tuesday’s Low: 50
Normal High: 80
Normal Low: 56
Record High: 98 (1931)
Record Low: 37 (1983)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 1.51″ (-0.60″)
Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.78″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 6:42 p.m.
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 48)
Pollen: High (4.0 for Ragweed and Grass)
Mold: Low
