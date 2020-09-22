Advertisement

WATCH - Clouds Make a Comeback

Dry for Now, but Some Rain Possible Late Week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn began at 8:31 this morning, and did so with lots of sunshine. However, mid and high-level clouds increased throughout the afternoon. These clouds, associated with the outer bands of former Tropical Storm Beta, will stick around through Wednesday.

Wednesday appears dry before a few showers creep into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. A small possibility for showers exists Friday into Saturday, with warmer temperatures to close out the week. Our best rain chances show up Sunday as a cold front moves through. This front sends cooler, more Fall-like readings back into the region for the start of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. High 72, Low 57, winds SE_4

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 73, Low 60, winds SE-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a T/Shower. High 78, Low 63, winds S-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 76

Tuesday’s Low: 50

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 98 (1931)

Record Low: 37 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51″ (-0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:42 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 48)

Pollen: High (4.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

