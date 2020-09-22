Gov. Beshear reports 824 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the fight against COVID-19 on Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear talked about counties in the “red zone” the White House views as having widespread community spread of the virus. The counties in the report Tuesday included Warren, Barren, Allen, Logan and Monroe.

The Governor reported 824 new positive cases of the virus Monday raising the total to 62,731. Beshear reported seven deaths raising the death toll to 1,119.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19. Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.