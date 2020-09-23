A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cool temperatures continue, but the drier weather coming to a temporary end.

A few showers this morning as you head out the door. (WBKO)

Post-tropical system Beta is still in Texas and Louisiana, but upper-level winds are throwing the clouds and some moisture from the system across the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys. Though the moisture is overall light, we do expect some showers and light rain through the morning and late afternoon in south-central Kentucky. Most places will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will be similar though showers will be more numerous throughout the day.

By the end of the week, temperatures (and dew points) will begin to rise to make it feel more seasonable. We can’t rule out stray showers or a rumble of thunder both Friday and Saturday, but much of the day will see partly cloudy skies. Sunday will see more scattered showers and storms, but highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next week looks to be cooler with mainly dry conditions across the region.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds S at 3 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 73. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 78. Low 63. Winds SE at 4 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (2010, 1931, 1910)

Record Low Today: 37 (1927, 1918)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (4.0)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.51 (-1.36″)

Yearly Precip: 45.45″ (+9.02″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

