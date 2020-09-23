Advertisement

Allen and Muhlenberg Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Allen and Muhlenberg counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Allen and Muhlenberg counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen and Muhlenberg counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 4 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 310 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 281 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 20 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 6 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 775.

