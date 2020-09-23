Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: BG Storage Unit Break-ins

Police are looking for a black woman, a black man, and a white man.
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a string of storage unit break-ins that took place on the night of August 27,2020 at Ace Self Storage on Sutherland Drive. 

Surveillance video shows a dark color Dodge Caravan pulling into the lot.  Then a white male, a black male, and a white female began breaking into the units.  Then in the early hours of August 28, 2020 a Jeep Cherokee pulled into the lot and a white male and a black male begin breaking into units.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

