Advertisement

Edmonson County man arrested on drug related charges

Caleb Vincent
Caleb Vincent(ECSO)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Edmonson County man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee from police.

According to the report, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy was walking back towards his patrol vehicle on Grassland Road when he observed a white pick-up truck drive by, heading towards Morgantown Road. According to the deputy, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy followed the truck and said he saw it cross the white fog line several times and initiated a traffic stop as they neared the Bank of Edmonson County. According to the report, the truck accelerated and did not stop after blue lights and the deputy’s siren were activated. The driver of the white pick-up accelerated over the 35 mile per hour school zone speed limit and the deputy observed the vehicle pass another vehicle by driving on the right shoulder of the roadway. ECSO said the truck continued through Brownsville, turned onto Mohawk Street, and eventually came to a stop in the oncoming lane of traffic.

The deputy said he could smell burnt marijuana as he approached the truck. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Caleb G. Vincent of Park City (Edmonson County). The report said a search of the truck produced numerous forms of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and Vincent showed evidence of having consumed marijuana.

Vincent was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Marijuana

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (motor vehicle)

· Speeding 25 MPH over limit (school zone)

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Two escape from Hardin Co. Detention Center substance abuse program annex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention Center is requesting the publics assistance in locating two escaped inmates from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse program annex.

News

Western Kentucky Trailblazers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WATCH - Stray showers today across south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Post-tropical storm Beta is moving through the region, giving rain to some in south-central Kentucky!

News

Snake rattles customers at Owensboro’s Ulta

Updated: 3 hours ago
Owensboro’s Ulta store had an unwelcomed visitor, and it took a team of people to escort it out.

Latest News

News

Grand jury to announce findings on Breonna Taylor case Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
Breonna Taylor was shot five times and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway back more than six months ago during a raid by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Weather

A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry spell we've had in south-central Kentucky has ended as isolated showers are moving into the region from remnants of Beta.

Good News

Good News: Anonymous Donations

Updated: 7 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Cool with clouds and even a stray shower this Wednesday!

Updated: 8 hours ago
A few stray showers this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy once again.

News

Pedro Alfaro’s bond reduced in BG murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The man accused of a Bowling Green murder has his bond reduced.

News

Warren County Clerk’s Office to start mailing absentee ballots this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said about 10,000 people requested a mail-in ballot.