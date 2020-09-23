Edmonson County man arrested on drug related charges

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Edmonson County man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee from police.

According to the report, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy was walking back towards his patrol vehicle on Grassland Road when he observed a white pick-up truck drive by, heading towards Morgantown Road. According to the deputy, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy followed the truck and said he saw it cross the white fog line several times and initiated a traffic stop as they neared the Bank of Edmonson County. According to the report, the truck accelerated and did not stop after blue lights and the deputy’s siren were activated. The driver of the white pick-up accelerated over the 35 mile per hour school zone speed limit and the deputy observed the vehicle pass another vehicle by driving on the right shoulder of the roadway. ECSO said the truck continued through Brownsville, turned onto Mohawk Street, and eventually came to a stop in the oncoming lane of traffic.

The deputy said he could smell burnt marijuana as he approached the truck. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Caleb G. Vincent of Park City (Edmonson County). The report said a search of the truck produced numerous forms of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and Vincent showed evidence of having consumed marijuana.

Vincent was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Marijuana

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (motor vehicle)

· Speeding 25 MPH over limit (school zone)

· Tampering with Physical Evidence

· Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

