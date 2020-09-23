Grand jury to announce findings on Breonna Taylor case Wednesday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand jury report on the Breonna Taylor case is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

As WBKO sister station WAVE reports, the findings will be delivered via Zoom and will take place at 12:15 p.m. CT. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to speak after that grand jury presentation.

Breonna Taylor was shot five times and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway back more than six months ago during a raid by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officers were serving a warrant related to a narcotics investigation just after midnight on March 13.

