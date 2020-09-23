Advertisement

Pedro Alfaro’s bond reduced in BG murder case

Police arrested Pedro Alfaro after a shooting at Campus Pointe on September 9.
Police arrested Pedro Alfaro after a shooting at Campus Pointe on September 9.
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man accused of a Bowling Green murder has his bond reduced.

According to Pedro Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, the bond was reduced because there was information that had not previously been disclosed in his preliminary hearing.

Newly disclosed evidence revealed the deceased and a juvenile had planned to rob Alfaro.

According to the police report, Kevin Morris was shot in the parking lot of Campus Pointe on September 8th.

Simpson told 13 News when Alfaro was being questioned he told detectives he had shot morris in self-defense because Morris and the other man were trying to rob him.

Simpson says as a result Alfaro’s cash bond has been reduced from $500,000 to $250,000 cash, a bond Simpson says his client still can’t make.

