Advertisement

Pumpkin Alley canceled for Halloween 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for public health safety, the organizers of Pumpkin Alley in Bowling Green have canceled the event for 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for public health safety, the organizers of Pumpkin Alley in Bowling Green have canceled the event for 2020.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for public health safety, the organizers of Pumpkin Alley in Bowling Green have canceled the event for 2020.

The annual event draws upwards of 800-1,200 attendees every Halloween for a safe family-centered trick-or-treat activity by providing a large section of closed streets in the Briarwood subdivision and dozens of households passing out candy.

“We wrestled with numerous ways to continue the tradition”, said Kevin Mays, “but in the end our overwhelming concern was to avoid assembling a large congregation of people and inadvertently expose anyone – visitors or residents – to COVID.”

In addition to the health concerns, Mays states that the City of Bowling Green had informed him that they would not issue a special permit this year for the event. The special permit allowed for the City to close Mooreland Drive and provide the opportunity for children to walk up and down without worrying about vehicular traffic. “Without the ability to have a closed street, we were worried about the children not being safe from cars”, said Mays.

The organizers of Pumpkin Alley are hopeful that they can re-open in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 796 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

Crime

Two escape from Hardin Co. Detention Center substance abuse program annex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention Center is requesting the publics assistance in locating two escaped inmates from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse program annex.

Crime

Edmonson County man arrested on drug related charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Edmonson County man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee from police.

News

Western Kentucky Trailblazers

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WATCH - Stray showers today across south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Post-tropical storm Beta is moving through the region, giving rain to some in south-central Kentucky!

News

Snake rattles customers at Owensboro’s Ulta

Updated: 5 hours ago
Owensboro’s Ulta store had an unwelcomed visitor, and it took a team of people to escort it out.

News

Grand jury to announce findings on Breonna Taylor case Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
Breonna Taylor was shot five times and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway back more than six months ago during a raid by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Weather

A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry spell we've had in south-central Kentucky has ended as isolated showers are moving into the region from remnants of Beta.

Good News

Good News: Anonymous Donations

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Cool with clouds and even a stray shower this Wednesday!

Updated: 9 hours ago
A few stray showers this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy once again.