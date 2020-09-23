Snake rattles customers at Owensboro’s Ulta

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Ulta store had an unwelcomed visitor, and it took a team of people to escort it out.

A store employee tells us a snake slithered its way into the store and stuck around for a couple of hours.

She says they didn’t really know who to call, but after about two hours, some firefighters and a couple of people with wildlife rescue and pest control showed up to find the snake checking out the latest nail polish collection.

The employee tells us they believe it was someone’s former pet who took advantage of the open door Tuesday.

Thankfully, they got the snake out of there, and the Ulta team could go back to assisting customers.

