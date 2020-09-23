Advertisement

Snake rattles customers at Owensboro’s Ulta

Snake rattles customers at Owensboro’s Ulta
Snake rattles customers at Owensboro’s Ulta(Ashley Dannielle Baize)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Ulta store had an unwelcomed visitor, and it took a team of people to escort it out.

A store employee tells us a snake slithered its way into the store and stuck around for a couple of hours.

She says they didn’t really know who to call, but after about two hours, some firefighters and a couple of people with wildlife rescue and pest control showed up to find the snake checking out the latest nail polish collection.

The employee tells us they believe it was someone’s former pet who took advantage of the open door Tuesday.

Thankfully, they got the snake out of there, and the Ulta team could go back to assisting customers.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand jury to announce findings on Breonna Taylor case Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Breonna Taylor was shot five times and left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway back more than six months ago during a raid by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Weather

A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry spell we've had in south-central Kentucky has ended as isolated showers are moving into the region from remnants of Beta.

Good News

Good News: Anonymous Donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Cool with clouds and even a stray shower this Wednesday!

Updated: 5 hours ago
A few stray showers this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy once again.

Latest News

News

Pedro Alfaro’s bond reduced in BG murder case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The man accused of a Bowling Green murder has his bond reduced.

News

Warren County Clerk’s Office to start mailing absentee ballots this week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said about 10,000 people requested a mail-in ballot.

News

Small town, big crime; community grapples with double murder investigation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Family and friends of double murder victims plead for answers in the investigation.

News

Local attorneys reflect on the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 824 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the fight against COVID-19 on Kentucky.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.