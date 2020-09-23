Advertisement

Two escape from Hardin Co. Detention Center substance abuse program annex

The public is asked not to approach Brooks or Thomas if located.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO)- Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention Center is requesting the publics assistance in locating two escaped inmates from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse program annex.

Kentucky State Police was notified around 11:30 p.m. ET, that two inmates, Carl Steven Brooks and John Thomas Tinsley, Jr., were missing from the HCDC annex.

Brooks, 33, is described as a white male standing 5′ 10″ and weighing 182 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas, 25, is described as white male standing 5′ 9″ and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Both Brooks and Thomas were being held on probation violations. Brooks' last listed address was in the Brandenburg area of Meade County. Tinsley’s last listed address was in the Radcliff area.

The public is asked not to approach Brooks or Thomas if located. Anyone with information about Brooks or Thomas is ask to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078 or by dialing 911.

